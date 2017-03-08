On top of the news Reporter papers wi...

On top of the news Reporter papers win 10 awards in statewide contest

55 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The reporters, graphic artists, and advertising executives for the Hudson Reporter chain of newspapers recently won 10 awards in the prestigious Better Newspaper Contest run annually by the New Jersey Press Association. Members of the graphics and sales staffs won seven awards for work that appeared in the Bayonne Community News and the various Reporter papers.

