New photo show 'Sweeps' into Hoboken Museum Saturday

"Hoboken Sweeps: Recent Photography of Jean-Paul Picard," opens this Saturday, March 4, as the Hoboken Historical Museum's second art exhibit of the year. The public is invited to a free opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. in the museum's Upper Gallery at 1301 Hudson St. Picard specializes in web design and digital photography and teaches evening courses in these areas at the Hudson County Schools of Technology.

