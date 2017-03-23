New Hoboken Middle School principal announced
Superintendent Dr. Christine Johnson announced March 21 that the Hoboken Middle School will have a new principal, Dr. Sharon Davis. "I am proud to announce that Dr. Sharon Davis was hired to serve as Hoboken Middle School Principal," wrote Johnson in the district newsletter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
