N.J.'s best movie theater: This golden movie palace from the 1920s still shines
JERSEY CITY -- When we began our search for New Jersey's best movie theater earlier this month, we knew the sprawling venue in Journal Square would be the contest's wildcard. After all, which other film hall is referred to as a movie "palace"? Where else are entering patrons immediately met with a grand, gold-ceilinged lobby and balconies overlooking intricately detailed walls and candelabras better suited for a cathedral? Any local movie buff knows Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City's bright-bulbed history, beginning in 1929 as one of five Loew's Wonder Theatres built in the New York area.
