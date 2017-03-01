My heart votes yes but my brain votes...

During a three-hour Hoboken City Council meeting on Wednesday night, the council argued over a resolution for the city to negotiate with the owners of a historic church to keep them from turning it into condos. The owners of the old stone 7th Day Adventists Church on Ninth and Bloomfield streets plan to carve out six condos there, but have pledged to keep the exterior structure the same.

