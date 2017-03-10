Municipal alliance grants will help i...

Municipal alliance grants will help in the war against substance abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NorthJersey.com

As the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced opioid use continues to climb, the state allocated funds to hundreds of towns for Municipal Alliance programs. Municipal alliance grants will help in the war against substance abuse As the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced opioid use continues to climb, the state allocated funds to hundreds of towns for Municipal Alliance programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb '17 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb '17 discocrisco 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb '17 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Hudson County was issued at March 13 at 4:18AM EDT

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC