Moms night out cooking class at Hudson Table

Friday Mar 17

Moms night out cooking class at Hudson Table A BYOB tapas class for a fun night out. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nA8Llk Hudson Table cooking studio in Hoboken is hosting a Moms' Night Out class on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Take a break from cooking for the kids and learn about Spanish tapas such as ham and cheese croquettes, baked mussels and paella while getting to know other moms.

