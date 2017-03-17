Moms night out cooking class at Hudson Table
Moms night out cooking class at Hudson Table A BYOB tapas class for a fun night out. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nA8Llk Hudson Table cooking studio in Hoboken is hosting a Moms' Night Out class on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Take a break from cooking for the kids and learn about Spanish tapas such as ham and cheese croquettes, baked mussels and paella while getting to know other moms.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mon
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
