Mindy Kaling and Senator Cory Booker Just Set up a Date Over Twitter and It Was Adorable
Mindy Kaling 's character on The Mindy Show Mindy Lahiri called out New Jersey Senator Cory Booker during a recent episode, and while stuff like that typically gets ignored by politicians, it actually did just the opposite this time around. Booker took to Twitter on Friday to playfully address how Mindy's Newark diss broke his heart.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
