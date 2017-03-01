Mile Square Theater presents 'The Magic Hour'

Hudson County's Mile Square Theatre presents Sarah Weber Gallo's "The Magic Hour" from March 2 to March 5. Performances will be held at the Mile Square Theatre which is located at 1400 Clinton St. in Hoboken, N.J. In this new dance theatre work, performers fling themselves through a scary/happy/sad dreamscape in search of how to be, how to make an impact, and how to fade away. The Magic Hour attacks the problem of unstoppable time as the performers grasp at immortality, according to a press release from MST.

