Medical examiner testifies why fatal stabbing victim didn't put up a fight

JERSEY CITY -- A North Bergen man was drunk and did not put up a fight when he was stabbed to death, the state regional medical examiner testified this morning in the trial of two men accused of his murder. Kerry Amparo-Berroa, 22, had the equivalent of six to seven beers and his blood-alcohol level was .144 prior to the Aug. 17, 2014 attack that left him dead and a friend injured, Dr. Andrew Falzone said on the witness stand.

