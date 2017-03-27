Maxwell's in Hoboken, NJ For Sale Again
Nirvana, New Order, REM, the Replacements, Husker Du, Liz Phair and especially Yo La Tengo all played the storied venue. Less than three years after being sold to new owners Evan Dean and Pete Carr in 2014, the restaurant is listed online with an asking price of $1.3 million, a source confirms.
