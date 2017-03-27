Maxwell's in Hoboken, NJ For Sale Again

Maxwell's in Hoboken, NJ For Sale Again

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Nirvana, New Order, REM, the Replacements, Husker Du, Liz Phair and especially Yo La Tengo all played the storied venue. Less than three years after being sold to new owners Evan Dean and Pete Carr in 2014, the restaurant is listed online with an asking price of $1.3 million, a source confirms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis... Mar 16 TheHudsonChurch 2
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC