Man with long criminal history charged with attacking 2 cops: authorities
Nathaniel D. Peterson, 49, of Hoboken, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 13, 2017, on charges he assaulted to police officers. JERSEY CITY - A man with a criminal history dating back to 1986 has been charged with attacking two Hoboken police officers after trespassing on Hoboken Housing Authority property on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|2 hr
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb '17
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb '17
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC