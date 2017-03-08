Jury picked for deadly Short Hills Ma...

Jury picked for deadly Short Hills Mall carjacking trial

Jurors have been picked for the first trial stemming from a carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall that left an attorney dead. Authorities say 36-year-old Basim Henry, of South Orange, was one of four men who carjacked and fatally shot Dustin Friedland at The Mall at Short Hills in Millburn in 2013.

