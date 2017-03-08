Jury picked for deadly Short Hills Mall carjacking trial
Jurors have been picked for the first trial stemming from a carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall that left an attorney dead. Authorities say 36-year-old Basim Henry, of South Orange, was one of four men who carjacked and fatally shot Dustin Friedland at The Mall at Short Hills in Millburn in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC