Judd Apatow Stands by Artie Lange After Drug Arrest: - We...

Judd Apatow , the executive producer of "Crashing," stood by Artie Lange after the comedian was arrested on drug charges and tweeted that he would understand if he were cut from the new HBO comedy. Apatow was unequivocal in his support for his friend, whose struggle with sobriety was dramatized in the second episode of the semi-autobiographical show about Pete Holmes' early time in standup.

