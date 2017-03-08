Jersey City man was on probation before arrest in Hoboken homicide
Khalif Geiger, 20, of Jersey City, appeared in court on Jan. 27, 2017 via video link from the Hudson County jail. He is one of two suspects charged in the murder of 18-year-old Adrian Rivera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
