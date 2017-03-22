Jersey City eyes zoning changes to industrial area
Jersey City wants to rezone the industrial area near the Hoboken border to encourage development of the old Emerson factory, now the Statco warehouse, seen here on the left. The developer chosen to rehab the old factory would have to keep that structure intact but would be allowed to build 26-story high-rises around it.
