In like a lion, out like a lamb: Christie abandons property-tax reform | Mulshine
The governor sounded like a lion last year when he did a series of town halls around the state focusing on his "Fairness Formula" that would equalize state education aid so suburban schools get an amount equal to the cities. "I will demand that the Legislature try to defend the indefensible: that one child is worth more than another in the eyes of the state depending upon their zip code," he said last year.
