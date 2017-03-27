In Hoboken Mayor's Race, Senator Stack Endorses Incumbent Zimmer
Influential state Senator/Union City Mayor Brian Stack announced his endorsement of incumbent Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer in the city's upcoming municipal election. As the state senator from New Jersey's 33rd legislative district, Stack represents Hoboken in the state legislature.
