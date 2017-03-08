If you complain mainly about the mains Why the water pipes keep...
Last Tuesday the city installed the first sections of 12-inch pipe to replace the century-old water mains on Washington Street. Hoboken suffered its fourth water main break this year on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Fifth Street and Willow Avenue, which did not cut off water use all over town, but did suck a resident's car underground.
