Hudson Democrats trash Trump budget plan as 'disaster'

Hudson County Democrats are trashing a federal budget proposal President Trump released yesterday, saying it would cost the county millions of dollars in aid for low-income housing, meals on wheels programs, afterschool activities and more. The 2018 spending plan, which boosts defense spending by $54 billion while slashing aid to 15 federal departments, is "a disaster on its way," said Rep. Albio Sires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.