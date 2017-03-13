Hudson Democrats trash Trump budget plan as 'disaster'
Hudson County Democrats are trashing a federal budget proposal President Trump released yesterday, saying it would cost the county millions of dollars in aid for low-income housing, meals on wheels programs, afterschool activities and more. The 2018 spending plan, which boosts defense spending by $54 billion while slashing aid to 15 federal departments, is "a disaster on its way," said Rep. Albio Sires.
