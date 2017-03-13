Hudson Democrats trash Trump budget p...

Hudson Democrats trash Trump budget plan as 'disaster'

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hudson County Democrats are trashing a federal budget proposal President Trump released yesterday, saying it would cost the county millions of dollars in aid for low-income housing, meals on wheels programs, afterschool activities and more. The 2018 spending plan, which boosts defense spending by $54 billion while slashing aid to 15 federal departments, is "a disaster on its way," said Rep. Albio Sires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis... 16 hr TheHudsonChurch 2
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb '17 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb '17 discocrisco 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC