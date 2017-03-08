Hudson County artist debuts new photo...

Hudson County artist debuts new photo show, 'Sweeps'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

HOBOKEN -- Memories or recollections often have specific sticking points that a person may recall afterward, often by accident and for no reason other than coincidence. This accidental focal point is what Jean-Paul Picard, a photographer and artist based in Hoboken, hoped to portray in his new series "Sweeps," which opened Saturday at the Hoboken Historical Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thirsty Thursday 22 hr ActivateMinistries 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb '17 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC