Hudson County artist debuts new photo show, 'Sweeps'
HOBOKEN -- Memories or recollections often have specific sticking points that a person may recall afterward, often by accident and for no reason other than coincidence. This accidental focal point is what Jean-Paul Picard, a photographer and artist based in Hoboken, hoped to portray in his new series "Sweeps," which opened Saturday at the Hoboken Historical Museum.
