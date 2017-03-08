Hot times, cold brews at 8th annual chili, beer competition

But after years of tweaking their recipe here and there, Derek Czernikowski and his son Damien have learned how to strike the perfect balance in their chili, they say. He and Damien were among the many contestants handing out samples in the gymnasium of Our Lady of Grace on Willow Avenue Saturday afternoon, vying for the 8th Annual Chili Cook Off & Homebrewing Contest championship.

