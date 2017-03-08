Hot times, cold brews at 8th annual c...

Hot times, cold brews at 8th annual chili, beer competition

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

But after years of tweaking their recipe here and there, Derek Czernikowski and his son Damien have learned how to strike the perfect balance in their chili, they say. He and Damien were among the many contestants handing out samples in the gymnasium of Our Lady of Grace on Willow Avenue Saturday afternoon, vying for the 8th Annual Chili Cook Off & Homebrewing Contest championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb '17 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb '17 discocrisco 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb '17 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Hudson County was issued at March 13 at 4:18AM EDT

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC