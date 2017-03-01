Hoboken's archives need more room Mus...

Hoboken's archives need more room Museum raises funds and searches for space

1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Hoboken Historical Museum has a lofty goal - to raise $100,000 for a new research and storage facility. The museum, at 12th and Hudson streets, hopes to secure an additional 3,000 square feet to house its growing collections of more than 100,000 items.

