Hoboken warns cars will be towed from snow routes starting at 8 PM Monday

HOBOKEN -- The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management declared a snow emergency in advance of the storm expected to hit the area overnight, with a warning that cars parked on snow routes will be ticketed and towed starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Up to 20 inches of snow in northern New Jersey could begin falling on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a Blizzard Watch from March 14 12:00am until March 15 12:00am.

