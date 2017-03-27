Hoboken to introduce a redevelopment plan for waterfront hotel at next council meeting

The city of Hoboken will introduce a redevelopment plan for the Hoboken Post Office Rehabilitation Area that includes a new hotel and improvements to waterfront access and connectivity during the city council meeting on April 5. The plan "would redevelop the underutilized parking lot behind the Post Office as a hotel with unique architecture while preserving the Hoboken Post Office as an important landmark," states a media release. "It would also require the redesign and reconstruction of Newark Street with wide sidewalks and streetscape features to improve connectivity to the waterfront and would activate the block of Sinatra Drive between Newark Street and First Street."

