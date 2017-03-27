Hoboken to introduce a redevelopment ...

Hoboken to introduce a redevelopment plan for waterfront hotel at next council meeting

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The city of Hoboken will introduce a redevelopment plan for the Hoboken Post Office Rehabilitation Area that includes a new hotel and improvements to waterfront access and connectivity during the city council meeting on April 5. The plan "would redevelop the underutilized parking lot behind the Post Office as a hotel with unique architecture while preserving the Hoboken Post Office as an important landmark," states a media release. "It would also require the redesign and reconstruction of Newark Street with wide sidewalks and streetscape features to improve connectivity to the waterfront and would activate the block of Sinatra Drive between Newark Street and First Street."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis... Mar 16 TheHudsonChurch 2
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC