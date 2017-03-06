Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Fest pushed uptown by Washington St work
Work on the southern end of the $17.5 million project means the annual spring festival, scheduled for June 11 this year, will take place between 8th and 14th streets on Washington Street, on the northern half of the Mile-Square City's main drag, the city announced over the weekend. The spring festival, now in its 24th year, will be take place on a Sunday, as usual, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC