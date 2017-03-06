Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Fest pushed uptown by Washington St work

Work on the southern end of the $17.5 million project means the annual spring festival, scheduled for June 11 this year, will take place between 8th and 14th streets on Washington Street, on the northern half of the Mile-Square City's main drag, the city announced over the weekend. The spring festival, now in its 24th year, will be take place on a Sunday, as usual, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.