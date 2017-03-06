Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Fest push...

Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Fest pushed uptown by Washington St work

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Work on the southern end of the $17.5 million project means the annual spring festival, scheduled for June 11 this year, will take place between 8th and 14th streets on Washington Street, on the northern half of the Mile-Square City's main drag, the city announced over the weekend. The spring festival, now in its 24th year, will be take place on a Sunday, as usual, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC