Hoboken resident arrested for alleged narcotics possession
On Friday March 31 at 7:30 a.m. the Hoboken Police Department arrested Hoboken resident Alonzo Jeffries, 46, according to a media release from the police department. Jeffries was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, and two counts of bail jumping.
