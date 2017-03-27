Hoboken resident arrested for alleged...

Hoboken resident arrested for alleged narcotics possession

Friday Mar 31

On Friday March 31 at 7:30 a.m. the Hoboken Police Department arrested Hoboken resident Alonzo Jeffries, 46, according to a media release from the police department. Jeffries was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, and two counts of bail jumping.

