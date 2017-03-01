Hoboken NAACP begs to different with ...

Hoboken NAACP begs to different with DeGise's 'warmth' for ICE | Opinion

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The County's 287 agreement explicitly states that the Hudson County Department of Corrections "shall follow ICE's civil immigration enforcement priorities," which means that Hudson County is now legally obligated to carry out Trump's Executive Order. According to a New Jersey Opinion article, DeGise falsely claimed that Hudson has the right under law to "continue to operate 287 under the Obama standard, he was either deliberately lying or has no idea how 287 works.

