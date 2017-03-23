Hoboken Mayor and County Freeholder Forge Unlikely Alliance
The Hudson County Democratic Organization on Wednesday endorsed incumbent Freeholder Anthony Romano for the June primary. That endorsement comes three years after Romano earned his spot on the Board of Chosen Freeholders despite running a campaign off the line without the support of the county organization.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|19 hr
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
