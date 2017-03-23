Hoboken Mayor and County Freeholder F...

Hoboken Mayor and County Freeholder Forge Unlikely Alliance

The Hudson County Democratic Organization on Wednesday endorsed incumbent Freeholder Anthony Romano for the June primary. That endorsement comes three years after Romano earned his spot on the Board of Chosen Freeholders despite running a campaign off the line without the support of the county organization.

