Hoboken LepreCon may cost taxpayers $125K

Taxpayers could pay as much as $124,000 for police officer overtime for the 220 officers who will patrol the streets this Saturday, March 4 for LepreCon, according to Police Chief Ken Ferrante. Damon Trifeletti, CEO of WeSell.com, who organized this year's St. Patrick's Day bar crawl on March 4, said 27 bars and restaurants are participating, and he expects roughly 20,000 people to "celebrate, come together, and have fun."

