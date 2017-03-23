Hoboken is crumbling; Lepre-Con a costly event; | Letters

Recently, I sounded the alarm about our City's decaying infrastructure when a sinkhole developed on Willow St, causing the pavement to collapse and an SUV to fall through the street. Now, the Port Authority has informed us that Pier A Park, famously described by CBS Television News as "Hoboken's Beautiful Waterfront Park", is in danger of collapsing into the Hudson River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.