Hoboken installs first sections of pipe for water main upgrades

50 min ago

On Tuesday March 7, crews working on the $7 million Washington Street water main upgrade installed the first sections of 12-inch pipe to replace the century-old water mains, according to a press release from the city. As part of the $17.5 million Washington Street redesign project, all of the old water mains from Observer Highway to 15th Street will be replaced.

