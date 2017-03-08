Hoboken All-Star Jam reunites area's heaviest bands for a good cause
The third annual Hoboken All-Star Jam, which happens on Saturday, March 25 at the Hoboken Elks Lodge, promises both a jolt of heavy metal thunder and a nostalgic trip back to Hudson County's hard-rock scene of the Seventies and Eighties. The all-day, all-ages event runs from 2 p.m. until late evening.
