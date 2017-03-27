Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The unintended consequences of benign zoning rules

The Bayonne Zoning Board's decision on March 6 not to approve a local Muslim group's plan to convert a warehouse on 109 East 24th Street into a Muslim Community Center has prompted the city to reckon with the consequences of its newfound reputation. Since the vote, one Planning Board commissioner resigned after criticizing a mother who spoke out against the plan, the mayor of Hoboken tweeted "I would welcome a mosque in Hoboken," and the U.S. Department of Justice contacted the president of the local Muslim group to inquire about possible discrimination.

