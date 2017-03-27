Has Bayonne failed its Muslim communi...

Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The unintended consequences of benign zoning rules

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Bayonne Zoning Board's decision on March 6 not to approve a local Muslim group's plan to convert a warehouse on 109 East 24th Street into a Muslim Community Center has prompted the city to reckon with the consequences of its newfound reputation. Since the vote, one Planning Board commissioner resigned after criticizing a mother who spoke out against the plan, the mayor of Hoboken tweeted "I would welcome a mosque in Hoboken," and the U.S. Department of Justice contacted the president of the local Muslim group to inquire about possible discrimination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis... Mar 16 TheHudsonChurch 2
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC