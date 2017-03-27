Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The unintended consequences of benign zoning rules
The Bayonne Zoning Board's decision on March 6 not to approve a local Muslim group's plan to convert a warehouse on 109 East 24th Street into a Muslim Community Center has prompted the city to reckon with the consequences of its newfound reputation. Since the vote, one Planning Board commissioner resigned after criticizing a mother who spoke out against the plan, the mayor of Hoboken tweeted "I would welcome a mosque in Hoboken," and the U.S. Department of Justice contacted the president of the local Muslim group to inquire about possible discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC