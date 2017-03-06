'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jerse...

'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jersey City, hits TV

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NorthJersey.com

"Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation with her mentor 'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jersey City, hits TV "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation with her mentor Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2n4oQyR In the documentary "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation she had with her mentor, the writer and professor Luc Sante, more than 20 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb '17 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC