'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jersey City, hits TV
"Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation with her mentor 'Five-Finger Discount,' tale of Jersey City, hits TV "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation with her mentor Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2n4oQyR In the documentary "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," Helene Stapinski - who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on - recalls a conversation she had with her mentor, the writer and professor Luc Sante, more than 20 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC