Father of toddler killed in Union City fire remains in critical condition

UNION CITY -- Following a fire that killed a toddler in Union City early Saturday, the boy's father remained hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced. The father, Eddie Gonzalez Sr., was taken to St. Barnabus Medical Center Saturday, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

