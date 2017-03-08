Fair Haven Kids Steer Bike Share Plan...

Fair Haven Kids Steer Bike Share Planners

Nursing home residents may not have any need for a bike share - but the people who take care of them may. That idea - to put a bike share station outside of Mary Wade Home in Fair Haven - came not from older adults or their caretakers, but a group of Spanish-speaking students at Fair Haven School.

