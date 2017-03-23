Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Donald Trump's proposed federal budget would cut $6 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, eliminating one of the department's longest running programs, the Community Development Block Grant program, which funds programs for low-income people and non-profit groups. The programs elimination would have direct effects on Hoboken's Housing Authority and non-profit communities, many of which receive funding from that source.

