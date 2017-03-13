Cabby reports his taxi stolen in Hoboken, then finds it in Jersey City
Hoboken Police said a taxi driver reported his cab was stolen on Washington Street early Tuesday morning after he left the keys in it. The cabby later said he found the cab himself.
