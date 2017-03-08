Brooklyn man Indicted in Hoboken fatal hit & run
A county ground jury returned the indictment against Mark T. Nicholas, 51, on Feb. 28, charging him with death by auto and leaving teh scene of a fatal accident, both second degree crimes, Suarez said. Simmons, who lived in Ramsey, was struck and killed by a black Cadillac Escalade SUV while running across Willow Avenue at 6th Street, at 3:30 a.m. on June 25. The incident drew increased attention when the victim was identified as the cousin of basketball standout Ben Simmons , who a week earlier was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
