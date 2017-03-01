Brave the Shave' and fight kids' cancer
The St. Baldrick's Foundation will host fundraising event "Brave the Shave" to fight kids' cancer on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Mulligan's Pub, 159 First St. Hoboken barber-coordinator Nicole Appice Davis returns this year to shave the heads of sponsored shavees who wish to show solidarity with kids and their families facing their cancer battles. "It's a cause that brings everybody together," said event coordinator Jim O'Brien, of Hoboken who will "brave the shave" for the seventh time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Sat
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC