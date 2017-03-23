Book hits the big screenMovie based on Hoboken author's novel premieres in theaters 3/31-4/1
"Carrie Pilby," a movie based on the offbeat first novel by Hoboken author Caren Lissner, opens the weekend of March 31-April 1 in theaters in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Bethesda, Md., and Chicago. The comedy film stars Nathan Lane , Bel Powley, Gabriel Byrne, Vanessa Bayer, Jason Ritter, Colin O'Donoghue, William Moseley, Desmin Borges, and several other big names.
