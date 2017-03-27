Bill would expunge record for some; S...

Bill would expunge record for some; Snow filled Hoboken potholes | Letters

Recently, State Senator Sandra Cunningham, D-31st District, announced that she would be proposing a bill in the State Legislature that will allow those convicted of a non-violent crime to have their record expunged 10 years after having paid their debt to society. The governor has said regarding this passing the State Legislature, he would sign this bill into law.

