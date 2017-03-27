Bill would expunge record for some; Snow filled Hoboken potholes | Letters
Recently, State Senator Sandra Cunningham, D-31st District, announced that she would be proposing a bill in the State Legislature that will allow those convicted of a non-violent crime to have their record expunged 10 years after having paid their debt to society. The governor has said regarding this passing the State Legislature, he would sign this bill into law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC