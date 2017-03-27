'Betrayal' opening Thursday at Mile Square Theatre in Hoboken
Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" opens Thursday, March 30, and runs through April 23, Thursdays through Sundays, at the theater at 1400 Clinton St. According to publicity for the performance, "Betrayal" explores marriage and infidelity among Robert, Emma, and Jerry. Robert and Jerry are best friends and partners in a publishing firm.
