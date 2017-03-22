Artie Lange fired from HBO show after Hoboken arrest
Comedian and former Howard Stern sidekick Artie Lange has been fired from his recurring role on the HBO series "Crashing" after his arrest by Hoboken Police on March 12 for drug possession, according to local media. The Hoboken Police Department said they found Lange with cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
