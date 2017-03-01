Arrests were back down during a chilly Hoboken LepreCon
The annual bar crawl held the first Saturday in March in Hoboken was still busy despite 22 degree temperatures, but things calmed down by nightfall as the wind picked up. Sunday morning, Police Chief Ken Ferrante tweeted that from 8 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday morning, there were 477 calls for service, up from 432 last year.
