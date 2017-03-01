5-story Hoboken brownstone listed for $3.9 million
A home two years in the making is now up for sale, and asking price -- $3,895,000 -- says it was worth the wait. The five-story brownstone at 707 Park Ave. in Hoboken was artfully appointed by celebrity interior designer Robert Jenny, and included special touches -- such as a 986-piece lattice woodwork.
