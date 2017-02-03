'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' opens in Hoboken

Cast members of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" are, from left, Brandon Santoro, Mikey LoBalsamo, Clare Rea, Aiesha Dukes, Chris Goodrich, and Marcus Bennet. Mile Square Theatre of Hoboken will present its production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," a musical based on the beloved "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles Schulz, throughout this month.

