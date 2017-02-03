'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' opens in Hoboken
Cast members of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" are, from left, Brandon Santoro, Mikey LoBalsamo, Clare Rea, Aiesha Dukes, Chris Goodrich, and Marcus Bennet. Mile Square Theatre of Hoboken will present its production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," a musical based on the beloved "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles Schulz, throughout this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC