'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' op...

'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' opens in Hoboken

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Cast members of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" are, from left, Brandon Santoro, Mikey LoBalsamo, Clare Rea, Aiesha Dukes, Chris Goodrich, and Marcus Bennet. Mile Square Theatre of Hoboken will present its production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," a musical based on the beloved "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles Schulz, throughout this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
Ticketeers on streets Jan 27 JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Jan 27 crysw2003 27
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 26 bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC