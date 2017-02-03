Witnesses detain Hoboken man until po...

Witnesses detain Hoboken man until police arrive

According to a media release from the Hoboken Police Department, a man was detained near Fourth and Jackson streets near the Big Banner Supermarket by witnesses for until police arrived. Police arrived to find the man on the ground and witnesses told the officers they had observed the man holding what appeared to be a gun.

