With UberEATS, the ride-hailing app delivers for $4.99

With UberEATS, the ride-hailing app delivers for $4.99

Read more: The Jersey Journal

UberEATS is the ride-hailing app's new food delivery service, charging users $4.99 to pick up and deliver takeout orders from among more than 100 participating restaurants in the Hoboken-Jersey City area. No, it's not a crude criticism of the controversial ride-hailing app .

